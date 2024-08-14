It's a full letters episode inspired by my hate mail!

Without you — even you hate watchers — there is no Rebel News, so today's show is all your viewer feedback, for better or worse.

In last Friday's Rebel Roundup, a livestream where we talk about the news of the day completely unscripted, I mocked the talentless Australian breakdancer, Rachael Gunn (no relation), who performs, if you can call a stinging insect attack set to music "a performance", under the name Raygun.

This is Rachael Gunn, she has a PhD in cultural movement and convinced Australia to pay for her trip to the Paris Olympics.



She participated in break dancing and got 0 points.



🐐 😂pic.twitter.com/8PULsMBxxN — BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) August 10, 2024

Not only did I find her integration of the 'sprinkler' and what appeared to be a Kangaroo hop into her routine ridiculous, but I also found her career in academia mock-worthy. Gunn (again, I cannot stress enough, no relation) has obtained a doctorate studying the politics of breakdancing. Now, Gunn lectures at a University, putting her useless degree to use.

However, a new viewer did not appreciate my spicy hot take and sent me a scathing email for failing to give this accomplished female academic the respect she deserved.

Instead of being angry, I was inspired! My new critic became my muse. I responded to the email in today's show, and a few more that I received over the months.

