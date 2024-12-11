I missed covering federal committee hearings, so let's catch up together!

GUEST: Independent journalist, Lise Merle, discusses another weird week in Parliamentary business.

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

It's been a wild week that's taken me from Edmonton to Toronto to Paris back to Montreal then Edmonton and back to Toronto.

In fact, I'm still not home yet. I'll get there eventually!

I filmed this week's show in the Toronto studio last night during our annual Christmas party.

And because I've been traveling so much for work, I've not been able to watch the House of Commons Committee hearings so you don't have to.