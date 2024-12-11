I missed covering federal committee hearings, so let's catch up together!

I filmed this week's show in the Toronto studio last night during our annual Christmas party.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  December 11, 2024   |   News Analysis

GUEST: Independent journalist, Lise Merle, discusses another weird week in Parliamentary business.

 

It's been a wild week that's taken me from Edmonton to Toronto to Paris back to Montreal then Edmonton and back to Toronto.

In fact, I'm still not home yet. I'll get there eventually!

And because I've been traveling so much for work, I've not been able to watch the House of Commons Committee hearings so you don't have to.

