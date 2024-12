BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Gunn Show, it's our 'Annual letters to your favorite Rebels' episode.

A couple of times a year, I turn over the show to you, our beloved viewers.

I asked for your letters, questions, comments, and story ideas. At Rebel News, we value your viewer feedback.

Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, from our family to yours!