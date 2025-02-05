Mark Carney’s climate extremism: A radical past he can’t rebrand away

He may be rebranding as a moderate, but Carney's record of climate extremism and financial coercion tells a different story.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   February 05, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

As Mark Carney positions himself for a run at the Liberal leadership, he’s attempting to rebrand as a moderate, downplaying his past extremist climate policies and even distancing himself from carbon taxes. But his record tells a different story — one of radical green policies, financial coercion and global market manipulation.

Carney has been a leading architect of net-zero financial restrictions, using his influence at the Bank of Canada, Bank of England and UN climate initiatives to pressure financial institutions into abandoning traditional energy investments. 

As the head of GFANZ (Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero), Carney helped strong-arm major banks into aligning with the UN’s extreme climate agenda, restricting funding for Canada’s oil and gas sector while benefiting foreign carbon trading schemes.

His climate cartel tactics have even drawn scrutiny from the U.S. Judiciary Committee, which recently exposed how Carney pushed big banks into restrictive ESG policies — a move some argue violates antitrust laws. Meanwhile, investigative reports dating back to 2016 revealed that Carney and global philanthropies were distorting financial markets to enforce European-style climate regulations.

Now, as he eyes the Liberal leadership, Carney is attempting to soften his image, claiming to be a pragmatist on climate and distancing himself from the unpopular carbon tax. But his record is clear — Carney has spent years waging war on Canada’s energy industry and pushing financial institutions to comply with radical net-zero mandates.

His political makeover won’t erase his history of climate extremism — Canadians won’t be fooled. Michelle Stirling of Friends of Science joins the show to discuss the past Mark Carney wants you to forget. 

  • Jerald Purvis
    commented 2025-02-05 23:57:58 -0500 Flag
    Climate cartel? Sounds more like the Mafia to me.