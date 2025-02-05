Mark Carney’s climate extremism: A radical past he can’t rebrand away

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

As Mark Carney positions himself for a run at the Liberal leadership, he’s attempting to rebrand as a moderate, downplaying his past extremist climate policies and even distancing himself from carbon taxes. But his record tells a different story — one of radical green policies, financial coercion and global market manipulation.

Carney has been a leading architect of net-zero financial restrictions, using his influence at the Bank of Canada, Bank of England and UN climate initiatives to pressure financial institutions into abandoning traditional energy investments.

BREAKING



Carbon Tax Carney caught on camera admitting the Liberal Carbon Tax has been set FAR TOO LOW.



He's no different than Justin Trudeau.



We need a Carbon Tax Election NOW. pic.twitter.com/zEmDulNNCx — Tracy Gray (@TracyGrayKLC) January 16, 2025

As the head of GFANZ (Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero), Carney helped strong-arm major banks into aligning with the UN’s extreme climate agenda, restricting funding for Canada’s oil and gas sector while benefiting foreign carbon trading schemes.

Banks and financial institutions are jumping ship from Carney's climate organization Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) all at once. Wonder why?



There was a US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee investigation into the Carney/Bloomberg banking climate… pic.twitter.com/fUjVDUW8Jt — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) January 18, 2025

His climate cartel tactics have even drawn scrutiny from the U.S. Judiciary Committee, which recently exposed how Carney pushed big banks into restrictive ESG policies — a move some argue violates antitrust laws. Meanwhile, investigative reports dating back to 2016 revealed that Carney and global philanthropies were distorting financial markets to enforce European-style climate regulations.

Mark Carney at the Prime Quadrant Conference in 2024. Here he admits to being involved in Government policies that benefit him and others as investors. A policy in the UK demanded airlines use 10% “sustainable” aviation fuel so he then invested 1 billion dollars into the company… pic.twitter.com/7jmRyzYN2l — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) January 19, 2025

Now, as he eyes the Liberal leadership, Carney is attempting to soften his image, claiming to be a pragmatist on climate and distancing himself from the unpopular carbon tax. But his record is clear — Carney has spent years waging war on Canada’s energy industry and pushing financial institutions to comply with radical net-zero mandates.

🔥GASLIGHT ALERT🔥



THIS MORNING this global elite central banker told you that it's just your PERCEPTION that his carbon tax makes life more expensive.



According to Mark Carney you are experiencing the carbon tax differently than him - an unelected, wealthy elite. pic.twitter.com/QXidykyFNv — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) January 31, 2025

His political makeover won’t erase his history of climate extremism — Canadians won’t be fooled. Michelle Stirling of Friends of Science joins the show to discuss the past Mark Carney wants you to forget.