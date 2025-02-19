CBC faces independent investigation calls over anti-Israel bias

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

A new campaign is calling for an independent investigation into the CBC’s reporting on Israel, accusing the taxpayer-funded broadcaster of persistent anti-Israel bias. Honest Reporting Canada (HRC), a media watchdog dedicated to fair and accurate coverage of Israel, has launched a petition urging the creation of an independent commission to review CBC’s reporting.

The petition highlights numerous instances where CBC has allegedly misrepresented facts, omitted key context, and framed Israel in an unfairly negative light.

According to HRC, the broadcaster has repeatedly failed to meet journalistic standards by downplaying Hamas atrocities, mischaracterizing Israeli self-defense efforts, and amplifying unverified Palestinian claims while dismissing Israeli perspectives.

This isn’t the first time the CBC’s credibility has been called into question. The broadcaster has faced multiple complaints over its Middle East reporting, and in some cases, the CBC’s ombudsman has acknowledged lapses in fairness and accuracy. However, these internal reviews have failed to bring meaningful change, according to HRC.

With over $1 billion in annual taxpayer funding, the CBC is expected to uphold it's own rigorous, however neglected, journalistic standards.

Executive Director of Honest Reporting Canada Mike Hegelman joins the show tonight to discuss the fight to keep publicly funded media fair and balanced.