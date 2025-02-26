Taxpayers take CBC to court over secretive spending
This battle comes as the Trudeau government pushes to nearly double CBC’s funding while shielding its finances from scrutiny.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is taking the CBC to Federal Court, demanding transparency over how the state broadcaster spends taxpayer money on advertising. Despite receiving $1.4 billion in public funds last year, the CBC has refused to disclose its ad spending details, prompting the CTF to launch a legal battle to force the release of those records.
Investigative journalist Ryan Thorpe of the Taxpayers Federation demanded details on CBC’s ad spending over the past five years. Despite raking in $1.4 billion in taxpayer dollars last year, the state broadcaster refused to disclose the records.
CTF General Counsel Devin Drover slammed the secrecy: “Canadians have a right to know how their tax dollars are being spent, but the CBC wants to keep taxpayers in the dark.” He said the lawsuit aims to ensure taxpayers get the financial transparency they deserve.
This battle comes as the Trudeau government pushes to nearly double CBC's funding while shielding its finances from scrutiny. CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims didn't hold back: "It's bad enough that the CBC takes more than a billion dollars from taxpayers, but now they won't even say where the money goes."
Kris joins the show tonight to discuss the lawsuit to get CBC transparency, the Liberal leadership candidates and their sneaky carbon tax messaging, the Alberta budget, and the Heritage Minister questioning the patriotism of Canadians who don't support a bloated state broadcaster.
COMMENTS
Ruth Bard commented 2025-02-26 22:26:13 -0500Pascal St-Onge is taking a page out of Joe Biden’s book: “If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black.”
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-02-26 22:18:03 -0500The CBC could never survive on its own. It must be subsidized because its news is so biased and its programs so lame. To me, CBC is just an annoyance on the AM band and I never tune the FM band anymore. If I try tuning in the CBC, I feel a tremendous urge to turn the dial. If CBC was like Rebel News, I’d listen more. And the corporation has long outlived its mandate.
Bernhard Jatzezck commented 2025-02-26 21:06:48 -0500Why should we be surprised? We’re not even allowed to know how much the executive bonuses are.