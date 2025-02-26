Taxpayers take CBC to court over secretive spending

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is taking the CBC to Federal Court, demanding transparency over how the state broadcaster spends taxpayer money on advertising. Despite receiving $1.4 billion in public funds last year, the CBC has refused to disclose its ad spending details, prompting the CTF to launch a legal battle to force the release of those records.

Investigative journalist Ryan Thorpe of the Taxpayers Federation demanded details on CBC’s ad spending over the past five years. Despite raking in $1.4 billion in taxpayer dollars last year, the state broadcaster refused to disclose the records.

CTF General Counsel Devin Drover slammed the secrecy: “Canadians have a right to know how their tax dollars are being spent, but the CBC wants to keep taxpayers in the dark.” He said the lawsuit aims to ensure taxpayers get the financial transparency they deserve.

This battle comes as the Trudeau government pushes to nearly double CBC’s funding while shielding its finances from scrutiny. CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims didn’t hold back: “It’s bad enough that the CBC takes more than a billion dollars from taxpayers, but now they won’t even say where the money goes.”

Kris joins the show tonight to discuss the lawsuit to get CBC transparency, the Liberal leadership candidates and their sneaky carbon tax messaging, the Alberta budget, and the Heritage Minister questioning the patriotism of Canadians who don't support a bloated state broadcaster.