HOT TOPICS: Carney, cancer society, and internet censorship

GUEST: Rebel News contributor Lise Merle on the HOT TOPICS of the week.

Tonight, I invited regular Gunn Show guest - and real-life best friend - Lise Merle, a Saskatchewan broadcaster and parental rights activist.

I have to get ready for Davos at the end of the week. Your favorite Rebels and I are crashing the World Economic Forum and its conclave of control freaks.

Suffice to say: I have a lot on my plate, especially with all the nonstop Liberal leadership announcements (and then dropouts) and tariff wars.

I also have to get my family and household ready for me to leave for the better part of a week. That left me strapped for time to put a show together, but that's a me problem, not a viewer problem.

So, I pawned off half my work onto Lise, who floated a new concept on the show. We decided to each bring three stories we were dying to discuss and hash them out with you.

Lise sent me hers:

Carney announces his leadership bid by having Jon Stewart drool over him for twenty minutes because everyone in Canada would see straight through his nonsense. pic.twitter.com/StTSVtn5oK — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) January 14, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg just admitted that the Biden administration made them delete memes and vaccine information that turned out to be true. Let that sink in.



Now, he’s on Joe Rogan playing the victim, saying it was “brutal” and that they “went after his companies.” But here’s the… pic.twitter.com/EKToyaQ6uZ — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) January 10, 2025

During Joe Rogan’s podcast on January 9, Mel Gibson promoted drugs that are not scientifically proven cancer treatments. Misinformation on cancer treatment is dangerous, cruel, irresponsible and gives false hope to people with cancer and their loved ones.



Researchers around the… — Canadian Cancer Society (@cancersociety) January 10, 2025

And here are mine:

Whoa, what? Are you saying she's a govt paid online influencer? https://t.co/3iqhwlfQCl pic.twitter.com/ctDp5bNpiU — Dean Skoreyko (@bcbluecon) January 15, 2025

Oh the irony! YouTube censors Rebel News for showing explicit materials found in Canadian schools - Rebel News https://t.co/WTAWZzZVw7 — Heather Maahs MLA (@HeatherMaahs) January 14, 2025

Canadian media just gonna ignore Mark Carney and his wife knew Ghislaine Maxwell huh? No questions asked. pic.twitter.com/4za3PltEtS — Dean Skoreyko (@bcbluecon) January 13, 2025

Naturally, our topics overlap. Something about brilliant minds, thinking alike.

And be sure to check your email for a note from me on next week's show!