HOT TOPICS: Carney, cancer society, and internet censorship

Lise Merle and I each brought three stories to discuss and hash out with you, our beloved viewers.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  January 15, 2025

GUEST: Rebel News contributor Lise Merle on the HOT TOPICS of the week.

Tonight, I invited regular Gunn Show guest - and real-life best friend - Lise Merle, a Saskatchewan broadcaster and parental rights activist.

I have to get ready for Davos at the end of the week. Your favorite Rebels and I are crashing the World Economic Forum and its conclave of control freaks.

Suffice to say: I have a lot on my plate, especially with all the nonstop Liberal leadership announcements (and then dropouts) and tariff wars.

I also have to get my family and household ready for me to leave for the better part of a week. That left me strapped for time to put a show together, but that's a me problem, not a viewer problem.

So, I pawned off half my work onto Lise, who floated a new concept on the show. We decided to each bring three stories we were dying to discuss and hash them out with you.

Lise sent me hers:

And here are mine:

Naturally, our topics overlap. Something about brilliant minds, thinking alike.

And be sure to check your email for a note from me on next week's show!

