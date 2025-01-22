Trudeau's successor will be another WEF puppet

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Gunn Show, Shelia turns the show over to Rebel News viewers. What are your thoughts on the Liberal leadership race?

If you are watching this, I am currently at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Yes, friends, I am finally going to the headwaters of the bad progressive ideas that have flowed directly into our country over the last nine and a half years.

When Klaus Schwab said he penetrated cabinets around the world, boy, did he ever give it to us because we had Justin Trudeau, who is basically a puppet of brighter people.

Although he is just a empty, progressive shell he can put whatever progressive idea inside of him, and he would just barf it out the other side. You know, multiculturalism, post-nationalism, and feminism, among other ideas.

That was Justin Trudeau, but all those ideas weren't his. Do you think he has two brain cells to rub together to even create a bad idea? He just soaks up the ideas of other, brighter people.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner calls out Chrystia Freeland for taking advice from WEF elitist Mark Carney and asks if the Liberals will be helping him get rich through billions in subsidies.



Freeland fires back by accusing Conservatives of getting advice on foreign… pic.twitter.com/419TJTN0jP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 24, 2024

By and large, those ideas originate from the Forum, a globalist cabal in the heart of the Swiss Alps.

We know that Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau's right-hand woman for many years, remains on the WEF Board of Directors. She is vying to replace him following an unceremonious exit as finance minister last month.

Then there's Mark Carney, also vying to replace Justin Trudeau. The central banker and Trudeau advisor was also a long time attendee at the Forum, and arguably the chief architect on Canada's overspending clinic during the pandemic and over the past year.

Neither are capable of balancing a budget, let alone saving Canada from a disaster of their own making. Expect Trudeau's successor to advocate more globalist, WEF nonsense.