What does the looming election mean for gun rights?

The Liberals soft-on-real-crime agenda builds on the sweeping May 2020 gun ban. Power-hungry officials continue to add new variants — without actually addressing crime.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 29, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Tonight, on The Gunn Show, Rick Igercich of Canada's National Firearms Association discusses the last gun ban and what firearms owners can do to advocate change amid another ban.

The Canadian government announced in December that it is banning an additional 324 firearm models, with Trudeau's lame-duck public safety minister, Dominic LeBlanc, claiming these guns are meant for battlefields, not for hunters or sport shooters.

At the same time, the feds revealed they are collaborating with Ukraine’s government to explore ways to donate the confiscated shotguns and rifles. Though used for hunting in Canada, they authoritarians who govern us appeared convinced these guns will aid in the fight against Russia’s invasion.

It would be comical if it weren't really happening to law-abiding gun owners.

This latest sleazy move to scapegoat firearms owners for the Liberals soft-on-real-crime agenda builds on the sweeping May 2020 gun ban, which initially outlawed 1,500 firearm makes and models — a number that has since expanded to over 2,000 as power-hungry officials continue to add new variants.

Guns so dangerous they remain in the hands of their owners to this day, nearly five years later!

And it doesn't seem the Feds are done. Rumours swirl that yet another ban, this one for mid-February is on the way, during a prorogued parliament so the Liberals can run a leadership race to pick a new captain for their Titanic.

Unbelievable. No mandate. No reasoning. No real effect on gun crime. No problem for the Liberals, apparently.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-29 21:46:07 -0500 Flag
    All people must care about gun rights. What if the government bans gasoline and diesel vehicles? What if they make steak knives illegal? Those are YOUR property and the government has no right to take them from you.