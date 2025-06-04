Letters to Sheila: Ostriches, Alberta by-elections, and more

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

I'm on the road, in the wilderness of Saskatchewan, and I'm taking your letters.

You may notice that I'm not in my usual setting. In fact, I'm in my holiday trailer in Buffalo Pound Provincial Park near Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. I'm filming ahead of time because I have to travel back home, and then I have to travel somewhere else, which is a secret right now. But I've never missed a show in nine years of doing this, and I'm not about to start.

Right now we're in Regina for the next iteration of our Done Getting Screwed Town Hall tours, where we talk about Western separatism, Western separation, leaving Canada, staying in Canada but having more autonomy, or joining the United States. Whatever it is, it's for Westerners to decide—and not just for Albertans. Our Saskatchewan friends, as we know, as polling data shows, are just as separatist—sometimes even more, depending on the poll—as Albertans. They're just quieter about it, potentially more seething.

You can learn more about our upcoming events at DoneGettingScrewed.com.

I'm a little under the weather, but that doesn't matter, because I put out a call to you guys at home asking for your questions, your comments, and your story ideas, and now I'm going to plunk down in front of my cell phone and my computer in the holiday trailer and answer your questions.

So, let's get down to it, while I still have a voice.