B.C. Conservative AGM shows a party poised for power

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Speaking to 800 delegates in Nanaimo, leader John Rustad emphasized that differing opinions strengthen the party, pushing back against media narratives of internal division.

His entire slate won executive positions, including Aisha Estey as party president, ensuring his team remains in control.

Constitutional amendments were also passed to increase grassroots engagement and adjust leadership reviews, providing stability as the party grows.

With their rapid rise from zero seats to 44, they are now a serious threat to the status quo in British Columbia.

Joining me tonight to discuss what she saw observing the BC Conservative's First AGM post a near victory in the last election is Drea Humphrey, Rebel News' own BC bureau chief.