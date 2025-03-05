B.C. Conservative AGM shows a party poised for power
BC Conservative leader John Rustad reinforced party unity at their AGM in Nanaimo, signalling a serious challenge to the political status quo.
Speaking to 800 delegates in Nanaimo, leader John Rustad emphasized that differing opinions strengthen the party, pushing back against media narratives of internal division.
His entire slate won executive positions, including Aisha Estey as party president, ensuring his team remains in control.
Constitutional amendments were also passed to increase grassroots engagement and adjust leadership reviews, providing stability as the party grows.
With their rapid rise from zero seats to 44, they are now a serious threat to the status quo in British Columbia.
Joining me tonight to discuss what she saw observing the BC Conservative's First AGM post a near victory in the last election is Drea Humphrey, Rebel News' own BC bureau chief.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-03-05 22:55:30 -0500 FlagI wonder how many BC counties would opt to become part of Alberta. Sanity has returned to our province. Perhaps it can overwhelm the lunatics running the province from the splendid isolation of Victoria.
-