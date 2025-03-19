Carney’s Carbon Tax Shell Game: Hiding Costs from Consumers

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Mark Carney is up to his old tricks again, this time playing a game of hide-and-seek with the carbon tax he promised to scrap.

While claiming to eliminate the consumer carbon tax, Carney is quietly shifting the burden onto industries through the so-called "large emitters carbon tax"—a move that will ultimately leave Canadians footing the bill.

Carney, who has long championed globalist climate policies, is relying on economic sleight-of-hand to mislead the public. Instead of taxing consumers directly at the gas pump or on their heating bills, his industrial carbon tax will force businesses—manufacturers, farmers, and energy producers—to absorb massive new costs.

But these industries won’t eat the costs. They will pass them down the supply chain, driving up the prices of everything from groceries to electricity. It's basic economics and Canadians aren't stupid.

The Liberals know that the carbon tax is deeply unpopular, so Carney is repackaging it under a different name, hoping Canadians won’t notice as their cost of living soars even higher. By keeping the real costs hidden, he avoids accountability while still advancing his radical climate agenda.

At the end of the day, Canadians will still pay the carbon tax—just in a way that disguises its true impact.

GUEST: Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, tells us why the fight against the consumer carbon tax is nowhere near over.