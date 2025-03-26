Carney Liberals suddenly love pipelines? Don’t buy it

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

But anyone who’s been paying attention knows this is nothing but political theatre — and their candidate choices prove it.

Carney’s team includes none other than Gregor Robertson, the former Vancouver mayor who proudly opposed the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, and Amarjeet Sohi, the former Trudeau cabinet minister who sat on his hands while energy projects crumbled under red tape and political interference. These are not the names you pick if you’re serious about building pipelines — they’re who you pick if you want to talk about energy while continuing to appease anti-oil activists behind closed doors.

This sudden “pivot” to pipelines is nothing more than a desperate rebranding. After spending ten years attacking the energy sector, killing Northern Gateway, bungling Trans Mountain, and cheerleading policies that chased away investment, the Liberals are now hoping voters will forget all of it.

Canadians shouldn’t be fooled. The Carney Liberals can slap a hard hat on for a photo op, but their record — and their chosen candidates — tell the real story. This isn't a party that supports pipelines. It’s a party that supports power — and will say whatever it takes to keep it.

GUEST: Robbie Picard of Oilsands Strong and Oil and Gas World Magazine joins the show tonight to discuss the Liberals' cynical rewriting of their own anti-oil history