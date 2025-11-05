Leah Gazan’s War on Free Speech: Her Second Attempt to Criminalize 'Denialism'

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

This week on The Gunn Show, we’re digging into the NDP’s latest assault on free speech—and it’s coming straight from Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan.

She’s back with a second attempt to make it a criminal offence to question government-approved narratives about residential schools. Her new bill would punish so-called “denialism” with fines or even jail time—for anyone who dares to ask uncomfortable questions about the historical record.

Today I was honoured to table my private member's bill, an Act to Amend the Criminal Code (Promotion of Hatred against Indigenous Peoples), to add to the Criminal Code the promotion of hatred through residential school denialism.



We owe survivors more than words, we owe them… pic.twitter.com/QsZkWmO6xQ — Leah ProudLakota (she/her) (@LeahGazan) October 31, 2025

We’ll be joined by Michelle Stirling, a researcher and writer who has been sounding the alarm about Gazan’s push to police thought. Stirling’s investigations, including her exposés on Gazan’s own questionable claims about ancestry and identity, have sparked serious debate about who gets to define “truth” in Canada and what happens to those who dissent.

Leah Gazan Misleads Canadians on Her Family and Indian Residential Schools — Withdraw Bill C-413 | by Michelle Stirling | Medium https://t.co/CxELHnBZTf Note: it is actually a guest post by Nina Green. — michelle stirling (@stirlingmg) November 2, 2025

If Gazan’s bill passes, journalists, historians, and ordinary Canadians could face criminal charges simply for engaging in open debate. That’s not reconciliation—that’s repression.

Michelle joins me to unpack Gazan’s “Residential School Denialism” bill.

Don’t miss this one. When the state decides which version of history is legal, the truth is already the first casualty.