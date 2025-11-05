Leah Gazan’s War on Free Speech: Her Second Attempt to Criminalize 'Denialism'

When the state decides which version of history is legal, the truth is already the first casualty.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   November 05, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

This week on The Gunn Show, we’re digging into the NDP’s latest assault on free speech—and it’s coming straight from Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan.

She’s back with a second attempt to make it a criminal offence to question government-approved narratives about residential schools. Her new bill would punish so-called “denialism” with fines or even jail time—for anyone who dares to ask uncomfortable questions about the historical record.

We’ll be joined by Michelle Stirling, a researcher and writer who has been sounding the alarm about Gazan’s push to police thought. Stirling’s investigations, including her exposés on Gazan’s own questionable claims about ancestry and identity, have sparked serious debate about who gets to define “truth” in Canada and what happens to those who dissent.

If Gazan’s bill passes, journalists, historians, and ordinary Canadians could face criminal charges simply for engaging in open debate. That’s not reconciliation—that’s repression.

Michelle joins me to unpack Gazan’s “Residential School Denialism” bill.

Don’t miss this one. When the state decides which version of history is legal, the truth is already the first casualty.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-11-05 22:05:59 -0500 Flag
    What a rip off this “reconciliation” stuff is. I hope that, in the new country, this will be ended and the criminals running it will be exposed.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-11-05 21:43:45 -0500 Flag
    Actually, it’s an attempt to criminalize free thought and rational thought. Actual evidence, after all, is racist.