Leah Gazan’s War on Free Speech: Her Second Attempt to Criminalize 'Denialism'
When the state decides which version of history is legal, the truth is already the first casualty.
This week on The Gunn Show, we’re digging into the NDP’s latest assault on free speech—and it’s coming straight from Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan.
She’s back with a second attempt to make it a criminal offence to question government-approved narratives about residential schools. Her new bill would punish so-called “denialism” with fines or even jail time—for anyone who dares to ask uncomfortable questions about the historical record.
Today I was honoured to table my private member's bill, an Act to Amend the Criminal Code (Promotion of Hatred against Indigenous Peoples), to add to the Criminal Code the promotion of hatred through residential school denialism.— Leah ProudLakota (she/her) (@LeahGazan) October 31, 2025
We owe survivors more than words, we owe them… pic.twitter.com/QsZkWmO6xQ
We’ll be joined by Michelle Stirling, a researcher and writer who has been sounding the alarm about Gazan’s push to police thought. Stirling’s investigations, including her exposés on Gazan’s own questionable claims about ancestry and identity, have sparked serious debate about who gets to define “truth” in Canada and what happens to those who dissent.
Leah Gazan Misleads Canadians on Her Family and Indian Residential Schools — Withdraw Bill C-413 | by Michelle Stirling | Medium https://t.co/CxELHnBZTf Note: it is actually a guest post by Nina Green.— michelle stirling (@stirlingmg) November 2, 2025
If Gazan’s bill passes, journalists, historians, and ordinary Canadians could face criminal charges simply for engaging in open debate. That’s not reconciliation—that’s repression.
.@LeahGazan Buffy Saint Gazan. #LockHerUp...— michelle stirling (@stirlingmg) November 4, 2025
for Misleading Canada on Indian Residential Schools and Genocide https://t.co/iOZCXlAWNA pic.twitter.com/mlIPUkU8iZ
Michelle joins me to unpack Gazan’s “Residential School Denialism” bill.
Don’t miss this one. When the state decides which version of history is legal, the truth is already the first casualty.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-11-05 22:05:59 -0500 FlagWhat a rip off this “reconciliation” stuff is. I hope that, in the new country, this will be ended and the criminals running it will be exposed.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-11-05 21:43:45 -0500 FlagActually, it’s an attempt to criminalize free thought and rational thought. Actual evidence, after all, is racist.