Scott Moe Survives Leadership Review at Sask Party Convention

Tonight on The Gunn Show, we’re unpacking what really happened at the Saskatchewan Party convention in Saskatoon — and what it means for the future of the province.

Premier Scott Moe sailed through his leadership review with over 80% support, despite the sting of losing 14 seats to the NDP in 2024. But the real story was the sheer size of the convention: more than 1,000 members, the biggest gathering in the party’s history and triple the turnout of previous years. Clearly, the base showed up ready to be heard.

Delegates also passed a major constitutional change: from now on, only Canadian citizens can vote in Sask Party nomination races — a tightening of the rules aimed squarely at shoring up integrity inside the party.

To break down the mood in the room, the message from the grassroots, and where the party actually goes from here, I’m joined by Lise Merle and Michael Couros for our Saskatchewan Soapbox panel — an unfiltered look at a party trying to reset and “earn back” the province.