Sheila takes your questions on the UN 'climate change' conference

Tonight, I’ll walk you through everything: the favela investigation, the re-banning, and what this whole spectacle really tells us about the UN.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   November 19, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Tonight on The Gunn Show, it’s just you, me and our modest Airbnb kitchen table here in Belém—answering your questions about what’s really happening at the UN climate conference. And honestly? Your instincts have been dead-on.

Let’s start with the scene on the ground. Belém is a city where entire neighbourhoods have zero sanitary infrastructure, yet the UN has parachuted in tens of thousands of delegates who preach austerity while living like cruise-ship royalty. Literally. They’ve taken over multiple luxury liners.

The UN gave us accreditation… and then refused us entry. After that? It’s walls, gates, guards, and a whole lot of “come back never.”

You’ve also asked about what we’ve uncovered—and it’s worse than we expected. We found UN garbage dumped in a favela, the kind of place the delegates would never set foot in, except apparently when they need a secret landfill. Meanwhile, the media centre is air-conditioned into a permafrost zone, the motorcades never stop idling, and the diesel buses puff their way through town.

Tonight, from this kitchen table, I'll walk you through everything: the favela investigation, the rebanning, and what this whole spectacle really tells us about the UN.

The UN’s biggest climate meeting is happening in a hard-to-reach corner of Brazil, and almost everyone there will be on a government or lobbyist expense account — except the people asking real questions.

We’re fixing that by sending a small, skeptical crew — Sheila Gunn Reid and Kian Simone — to be on the ground, outside the UN’s controlled zone, showing the 50,000 climate insiders flown in to tell you to “cut back,” the luxury arrangements laid on for them, and what Canada’s delegation is really doing there.

But getting two people to a sold-out, 50,000-person summit is pricey: economy class flights from Edmonton and Toronto are just under $5,000, the Airbnb is $2,500 because the city is jammed, and we still have to cover transport, data and local help.

That’s why we’re crowdfunding — please chip in and help us hit the $8,500–$9,000 goal.

