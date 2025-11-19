BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight on The Gunn Show, it’s just you, me and our modest Airbnb kitchen table here in Belém—answering your questions about what’s really happening at the UN climate conference. And honestly? Your instincts have been dead-on.

Let’s start with the scene on the ground. Belém is a city where entire neighbourhoods have zero sanitary infrastructure, yet the UN has parachuted in tens of thousands of delegates who preach austerity while living like cruise-ship royalty. Literally. They’ve taken over multiple luxury liners.

The UN gave us accreditation… and then refused us entry. After that? It’s walls, gates, guards, and a whole lot of “come back never.”

You’ve also asked about what we’ve uncovered—and it’s worse than we expected. We found UN garbage dumped in a favela, the kind of place the delegates would never set foot in, except apparently when they need a secret landfill. Meanwhile, the media centre is air-conditioned into a permafrost zone, the motorcades never stop idling, and the diesel buses puff their way through town.

Tonight, from this kitchen table, I’ll walk you through everything: the favela investigation, the rebanning, and what this whole spectacle really tells us about the UN.