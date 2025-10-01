Academic Mob Justice in Manitoba: Cancelled Prof Francis Widdowson Attacked

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Francis Widdowson went to Manitoba this week to do what universities are supposed to be about — present ideas, ask questions, and debate. Her subject? Canada’s residential schools. But instead of pushing a single, state-approved narrative of widescale genocide, she dared to offer nuance.

Agree or disagree, she was there to discuss peacefully.

That was enough to unleash a mob. And this wasn’t spontaneous — it was encouraged and whipped up by faculty who should have been defending academic freedom, not trying to crush it.

On The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid sits down with Rebel News contributor Lise Merle, who’s been following the story closely, to expose:

How faculty members incited students and activists against Widdowson.

The violent treatment she faced when she tried to speak, including the destruction of her property and an assault on her videographer.

What this says about the climate of fear and conformity on Canadian campuses.

Why this isn’t just about one professor — it’s about the right of every Canadian to question official narratives without being attacked.

When nuance or alternative views become dangerous and mobs become the enforcers, free expression in this country is on life support.

Catch the full interview tonight on The Gunn Show.