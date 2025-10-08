Saskatchewan’s NDP Goes Full Venezuela: Nationalize Oil, Kill Energy Jobs, and Ban Nuclear Progress

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

This week on The Gunn Show, we’re coming to you from the frontlines of government overreach — literally — as I broadcast from the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., where the CFIA still hasn’t figured out that healthy birds don’t need to be slaughtered for “biosecurity.”

But over in Saskatchewan, another kind of madness is unfolding. The provincial NDP just held their annual convention, and the resolutions coming out of it sound like they were written in Caracas, not Canada.

They voted to nationalize Saskatchewan’s oil and gas sector, repeal the Saskatchewan First Act, oppose nuclear energy, and review potash royalties — code for raising taxes on the province’s biggest job creators. In other words, they want to wreck the strongest economy in the country and hand control to bureaucrats and activists.

Joining me to break down this ideological trainwreck are Lise Merle and Michael Couros, two Saskatchewan voices who actually understand what makes the province tick — and what’ll break it.

We’ll also talk about former Sask Party MLA Randy Weekes, who’s now loudly backing the NDP after losing his seat and claiming there’s a “civil war” inside the party. Spoiler: it’s not a war, it’s just one man’s bruised ego.

From ostrich farms to oilfields, this episode is all about government gone rogue — whether it’s the CFIA killing healthy animals or the NDP trying to kill Saskatchewan’s future.

Tune in to The Gunn Show — Saskatchewan Soapbox Edition for the kind of plain talk you won’t hear on the CBC.