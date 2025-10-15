Teachers Strike, Tax Blunders, and a Political Earthquake in Newfoundland

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

In Alberta, the teachers’ union is on strike but is this really about kids, or just another high-stakes game for power and pay? Sheila and Kris dig into what the walkout means for families, why the unions are targeting school choice, and how much it’s all going to cost the rest of us.

Then, the Canada Revenue Agency wants to start automatically filing your taxes ,a terrifying thought given this is the same outfit that can’t answer the phone or keep its data safe. Sheila and Kris unpack what happens when the most inept department in Ottawa gets even more control over your money.

And finally, a political earthquake in Newfoundland and Labrador: the Progressive Conservatives have shocked the establishment and ended years of Liberal rule. New Premier Tony Wakeham takes the reins — but will this be a real conservative reset, or just “progressive” business as usual?

