Metis activists face legal threats for demanding transparency in government

Jennifer Laewetz, a former Conservative staffer and member of the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan, was among dozens of people hit with cease-and-desist letters after posing questions about the Nation's governance.

The legal threat letter accused Laewetz of harassing the leadership of the Metis Nation of Saskatchewan and:

"Falsely perpetuating untrue communications that [redacted] is “Métis but not your kind of Métis”; and falsely claiming [redacted] as “unelected rando from Quebec.” These communications, by statement, inference, or innuendo, are blatantly untrue, are harmful, unjustified and, in some instances, may give rise to a legal claim against you, as they have caused and are continuing to cause reputational harm and other damages, including significant mental harm and anguish to [redacted] and for which our client will hold you fully accountable."

She denies she did anything other than quote one of the leaders directly about his Metis heritage. However, she has now been barred from attending meetings for asking about financial oversight.

But she won't be silent. Even though her story has been ignored in the mainstream media, Laewetz is on The Gunn Show tonight to discuss the futile attempts to silence those Metis voices calling for change and transparency.