MEDIA BUSTED: Pauline Hanson PROVEN RIGHT on Burqa threat

This week, the mainstream media tried their best to corner One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson over her call to ban the burqa for security reasons. I watched it unfold, and honestly, it was a perfect example of how the media misses the point entirely.

Reporters parroted politician lines, smugly asking Hanson if she was aware of any incident in Australia where somebody has worn a burqa during a criminal act? The ABC went full force, trying to paint her concern as nothing more than headline-grabbing theatrics.

But here’s the reality the media conveniently ignores. Armed thugs in Queensland have used burqas to rob a jewellery store in Calamvale. They stormed in, guns drawn, their identities hidden completely. That wasn’t an isolated case either. In Melbourne, a woman walked past an armed robber at a Subway in Croydon on a Saturday afternoon, wearing Muslim headwear as a disguise.

“This is why the burqa is a problem,” one local said. “You can't feel safe dealing with people when they're fully covered up.” I spent just two minutes researching and found these incidents. I’m certain there are many more documented cases where criminals have exploited full-body coverings.

And yet, the mainstream media wants us to believe this is all about fear-mongering. Unlike a balaclava, questioning someone wearing a burqa is deemed politically incorrect, so reporters tiptoe around the issue instead of reporting reality. They work in teams, with all the resources of taxpayer-funded outlets, yet they push narratives that leave the public uninformed.

At the end of the day, Australians deserve to see the truth. Criminals will exploit anything to hide their identity, and pretending that certain clothing is off-limits for scrutiny doesn’t make anyone safer — it just puts us all at risk.

This is exactly the kind of story the media should be covering, but apparently, facts get in the way of their preferred headlines.