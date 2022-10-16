The 'lockdowners' get locked down at their own globalist conference

In a bittersweet and ironic turn of events, the health overlords that pushed indiscriminate COVID-19 lockdown response plans are locked down.

The 'lockdowners' get locked down at their own globalist conference
Protestors gather outside of the World Health Summit 2022 in Berlin, Germany in an attempt to push climate alarmism.

Chanting that they want “CLIMATE ACTION NOW,” some extremists have super-glued their hands to the pavement.

At least one protestor made it inside. They repeatedly pulled the fire alarm. And at least one bureaucrat had a meltdown as a result. 

“We are hungry, this is just awful,” he said.

Follow us for updates at RebelWHO.com.

Canada Europe WHO Germany News Analysis Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
