The 'lockdowners' get locked down at their own globalist conference

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Protestors gather outside of the World Health Summit 2022 in Berlin, Germany in an attempt to push climate alarmism.

BREAKING: In an ironic turn of events, the World Health Summit is currently locked down



At least one protestor made it inside the #WHS2022 before pulling the fire alarm several times



Full report to follow @ https://t.co/DjW3rqCOgm pic.twitter.com/I6y2YzuC9t — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 16, 2022

Chanting that they want “CLIMATE ACTION NOW,” some extremists have super-glued their hands to the pavement.

At least one protestor made it inside. They repeatedly pulled the fire alarm. And at least one bureaucrat had a meltdown as a result.

“We are hungry, this is just awful,” he said.

HAPPENING NOW IN BERLIN!



The 2022 World Health Summit is in lockdown because of protesters outside of the building. They glued theirs hands to the window and pulled the fire alarm!



Follow us at https://t.co/WJCjtFNsKb pic.twitter.com/SLq248xnUK — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 16, 2022

BREAKING!



German Police are now removing the hands from protesters that are glued to the floor outside of the 2022 World Health Summit and arresting them.



Stay tuned for updates at https://t.co/WJCjtFNsKb! pic.twitter.com/UpyFBk2ZAa — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 16, 2022

The fire alarm kept going off so me and @TamaraUgo went to explore what was happening.



The conference have been locked down and people cannot go outside. If they do they will not be allowed back in!



Follow our reports at https://t.co/WJCjtFNsKb pic.twitter.com/BzGDmNrKZY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 16, 2022

WATCH: Moment when the fire alarm pulled by climate protesters interrupts the 2022 WHO summit.



The Chancellor of Germany says “they are doing some protests about climate and things like that and think this would improve our discussions”



See the latest https://t.co/jJvNxXJkws pic.twitter.com/3clD4IiHnb — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 16, 2022

WATCH: bureaucrat has a melt down and "has never had this kind of stress in his life" after protestors pull the fire alarm and lockdown the World Health Summit 2022



"Everyone is starving. There is no food."



Imagine losing a business?



Follow us @ https://t.co/DjW3rqCOgm pic.twitter.com/44KBczaM4x — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 16, 2022

Follow us for updates at RebelWHO.com.