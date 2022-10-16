The 'lockdowners' get locked down at their own globalist conference
In a bittersweet and ironic turn of events, the health overlords that pushed indiscriminate COVID-19 lockdown response plans are locked down.
Protestors gather outside of the World Health Summit 2022 in Berlin, Germany in an attempt to push climate alarmism.
BREAKING: In an ironic turn of events, the World Health Summit is currently locked down— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 16, 2022
At least one protestor made it inside the #WHS2022 before pulling the fire alarm several times
Full report to follow @ https://t.co/DjW3rqCOgm pic.twitter.com/I6y2YzuC9t
Chanting that they want “CLIMATE ACTION NOW,” some extremists have super-glued their hands to the pavement.
At least one protestor made it inside. They repeatedly pulled the fire alarm. And at least one bureaucrat had a meltdown as a result.
“We are hungry, this is just awful,” he said.
HAPPENING NOW IN BERLIN!— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 16, 2022
The 2022 World Health Summit is in lockdown because of protesters outside of the building. They glued theirs hands to the window and pulled the fire alarm!
Follow us at https://t.co/WJCjtFNsKb pic.twitter.com/SLq248xnUK
BREAKING!— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 16, 2022
German Police are now removing the hands from protesters that are glued to the floor outside of the 2022 World Health Summit and arresting them.
Stay tuned for updates at https://t.co/WJCjtFNsKb! pic.twitter.com/UpyFBk2ZAa
The fire alarm kept going off so me and @TamaraUgo went to explore what was happening.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 16, 2022
The conference have been locked down and people cannot go outside. If they do they will not be allowed back in!
Follow our reports at https://t.co/WJCjtFNsKb pic.twitter.com/BzGDmNrKZY
WATCH: Moment when the fire alarm pulled by climate protesters interrupts the 2022 WHO summit.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 16, 2022
The Chancellor of Germany says “they are doing some protests about climate and things like that and think this would improve our discussions”
See the latest https://t.co/jJvNxXJkws pic.twitter.com/3clD4IiHnb
WATCH: bureaucrat has a melt down and "has never had this kind of stress in his life" after protestors pull the fire alarm and lockdown the World Health Summit 2022— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 16, 2022
"Everyone is starving. There is no food."
Imagine losing a business?
Follow us @ https://t.co/DjW3rqCOgm pic.twitter.com/44KBczaM4x
Follow us for updates at RebelWHO.com.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.