British cardiologist sheds light on medical corruption — The Opposition Podcast No. 1

GUEST: Esteemed British Cardiologist, Dr Aseem Malhotra.

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, talk to Dr Aseem Malhotra, a renowned British cardiologist and public health advocate. His work has been pivotal in shedding light on diet-related diseases and the corruption within the food industry and medical sector for years.

As an advocate for transparency in healthcare, Dr Malhotra draws attention to a critical issue: Our medical bodies, healthcare institutions, and how the information doctors provide to their patients have, in many instances, been tainted by powerful commercial interests – predominantly Big Pharma. The title of his upcoming tour, "Curing the Corruption of Medicine," encapsulates his ongoing mission to expose the corruption that undermines public health.

Dr Malhotra laments the current state where people, especially those with chronic illnesses, are often deprived of crucial information about their health. He says this information suppression exacerbates the pandemic of chronic diseases that we're currently experiencing globally.

Dr Malhotra is equally concerned about the draconian measures implemented in Australia regarding specific medical interventions, which he considers an affront to medical ethics. He points out that the fundamental interests of Big Pharma lie in generating profit for their shareholders, not in providing the best treatment to patients.

The lack of awareness about these systemic failures among the general population and doctors themselves is alarming. Dr Malhotra draws upon Noam Chomsky's insight, explaining that people don't know what's happening and are unaware of their ignorance. This observation highlights the critical need for greater transparency and accountability within the medical industry.

Dr Malhotra's own journey in reconsidering certain medical interventions is both personal and profound. His father, a respected medical practitioner, suffered an unexplained cardiac arrest with shocking post-mortem findings. These findings, coupled with emerging information, significantly altered Dr Malhotra's perspective on the recent medical intervention.

He stresses that continuous learning and self-questioning are crucial in medicine. Many of those influencing health policies have gross financial conflicts of interest, and he warns about their enslavement to powerful commercial interests.

This systemic problem is so pervasive that Dr Malhotra coined a term for it, "Psychopathic Determinants of Health," during one of his lectures attended by Richard Horton, the editor of The Lancet. This term encapsulates the behavior of powerful corporations that, driven by profit, operate with utter disregard for public health and welfare.

To combat this, Dr Malhotra champions ethical evidence-based medical practices. However, the problem of censorship in social media platforms and government policies impedes this goal. The suppression of critical medical information leads to suboptimal patient outcomes and can cause harm. To Dr Malhotra, this behavior is nothing short of an attack on democracy.

The conversation serves as a stark reminder of the state of our current medical and healthcare systems. It underscores the importance of maintaining an open dialogue and trust in scientific findings. Yet, the issue of censorship and suppression of essential medical information remains a significant hurdle that we need to overcome to truly advance in health and medicine.