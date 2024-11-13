Pauline Hanson UNCENSORED after Trump win — The Opposition Podcast No. 23

GUEST: Pauline Hanson

Avi and Rukshan catch up with One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson to discuss Donald Trump's landslide U.S. election win and the current state of politics in Australia.

Hanson has been an undeniable force of change in Australian politics for decades on issues such as immigration, national sovereignty and government accountability.

As a vocal critic of mainstream political parties, Pauline has built a reputation for challenging established policies and pushing for a "common-sense" approach to governance.

In this episode, Avi and Rukshan dive into her views on the most pressing issues facing Australia today, including economic challenges, health policies, and the nation's evolving identity.

They explore her perspectives on Australia's worrying shift towards Orwellian censorship with the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill, Under-16 social media ban and Digital ID fears.