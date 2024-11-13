Kill The Disinformation and Misinformation Bill

Imagine an Australia where the government decides what you’re allowed to say, hear and believe online.

That could be our reality if the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combating Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024, or "MaD Bill," becomes law.

This proposed legislation, already passed in the House of Representatives, threatens free speech by granting the government the power to censor online content through industry codes enforced by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA). Independent voices — journalists, commentators, and regular Australians — risk being silenced under this restrictive regime.

The MaD Bill gives select media and government-approved sources free rein, while critical voices and alternative viewpoints may be suppressed, narrowing the information available to you. In a democratic society, we must safeguard a broad spectrum of perspectives; it’s essential for transparency, accountability, and informed decision-making.

This legislation could allow platforms to stifle opinions deemed “misinformation” or “disinformation,” even if they simply question official narratives. Such subjective terms open the door to overreach, risking the suppression of legitimate debate and the erosion of public trust in a balanced media landscape.

We need to act now to defend Australia’s commitment to free speech.

Use the form below to contact your local Senators and urge them to reject the MaD Bill. Let them know Australians value diverse voices and will not support measures that silence legitimate discourse. Don’t let this overreach dictate what’s allowed in public conversation — stand up for a free and open Australia.

