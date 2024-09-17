Australian PM fact-checked again for misleading social media post

Anthony Albanese's government claims it is leading a war on misinformation, yet the PM and Labor Senate leader have been flagged for spreading misleading information.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 17, 2024
  • News
Australian PM fact-checked again for misleading social media post
Remove Ads

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has come under scrutiny again after being fact-checked on X, formerly Twitter, for posting misleading information about housing legislation.

"BREAKING: The Liberals and Greens just voted to block more help to buy a home," Albanese claimed. But users quickly corrected him through X’s community notes feature. The clarification read, “The Senate voted against a suspension of standing orders. The Senate did not vote to block the Bill."

Albanese's Labor Senate leader Penny Wong also copped a community note on X after posting similar claims on the platform.

This incident adds fuel to the heated battle between Albanese and X owner Elon Musk, who has called out Australia’s proposed "combating misinformation" bill, comparing the government to "fascists." The bill includes provisions to fine social media platforms for failing to curb the spread of misinformation.

"Fascists," Musk wrote on X, triggering further tension with the Australian government.

Earlier this year, Australia’s online safety watchdog took legal action against X for failing to remove violent content but later dropped the case after Musk secured a legal win, which he hailed as a victory for free speech.

This isn't the first time Albanese has been fact-checked on X. In June, he posted that the Coalition's nuclear energy policy would put Australian cities "under threat." X added a community note explaining that nuclear power is a safe form of energy, and that "the risk of accidents is low and declining."

Australia news Misinformation Bill misinformation Censorship Social Media Elon Musk
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
australia store new designs sidebar redirect

REBEL AUSTRALIA STORE!

Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! Look good and support our independent journalism.

SHOP NOW
Sign Up
  • By Avi Yemini

Sign up for Rebel News Australia!

Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.