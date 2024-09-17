Australian PM fact-checked again for misleading social media post

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has come under scrutiny again after being fact-checked on X, formerly Twitter, for posting misleading information about housing legislation.

BREAKING: The Liberals and Greens just voted to block more help to buy a home. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 17, 2024

"BREAKING: The Liberals and Greens just voted to block more help to buy a home," Albanese claimed. But users quickly corrected him through X’s community notes feature. The clarification read, “The Senate voted against a suspension of standing orders. The Senate did not vote to block the Bill."

The Greens have teamed up with Peter Dutton and the Liberals to block a vote on Labor's Help to Buy scheme. Help to Buy would help 40,000 low and middle income Australians buy a home. It's part of our $32 billion package to build more homes, support renters and first home buyers. pic.twitter.com/38HQzm7PRb — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) September 17, 2024

Albanese's Labor Senate leader Penny Wong also copped a community note on X after posting similar claims on the platform.

This is why they hate @elonmusk. The Prime Minister himself has been rumbled for spreading misinformation. pic.twitter.com/r26S4hDJSb — David Limbrick MP 🌸 (@_davidlimbrick) September 17, 2024

This incident adds fuel to the heated battle between Albanese and X owner Elon Musk, who has called out Australia’s proposed "combating misinformation" bill, comparing the government to "fascists." The bill includes provisions to fine social media platforms for failing to curb the spread of misinformation.

Why is it that most misinformation comes from the government and mainstream media? #NoMisDisBill pic.twitter.com/rWt9sCF99f — Alex James (@actualAlexJames) September 17, 2024

"Fascists," Musk wrote on X, triggering further tension with the Australian government.

Earlier this year, Australia’s online safety watchdog took legal action against X for failing to remove violent content but later dropped the case after Musk secured a legal win, which he hailed as a victory for free speech.

This isn't the first time Albanese has been fact-checked on X. In June, he posted that the Coalition's nuclear energy policy would put Australian cities "under threat." X added a community note explaining that nuclear power is a safe form of energy, and that "the risk of accidents is low and declining."