Kill the misinfo bill! — The Opposition Podcast No. 22

GUESTS: Alex Antic, Liberal Party Senator

GUESTS: Alex Antic, Liberal Party Senator

Avi and Rukshan catch up with Senator Alex Antic to discuss Australia's Orwellian misinformation and disinformation bill as public submissions draw to a close at the end of the month.

The proposed legislation risks stifling free expression through vague criteria for what's deemed harmful content. While supporters claim it's aimed at 'safeguarding' societal integrity from false narratives without curbing valid debate, the bill places the government of the day as the arbiter of absolute truth.

They will also discuss the news of the week from Australia and abroad.