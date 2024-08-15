Petition calling out Raygun's Olympics flop REMOVED amid AOC outcry

An online petition criticising Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn's Olympic breakdancing performance has been stunningly removed from Change.org after drawing sharp condemnation from the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC).

The petition, created by an anonymous user, called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the AOC to hold Gunn and Chef de Mission Anna Meares "accountable for unethical conduct" regarding Gunn's selection for the Olympic Games.

The petition quickly went viral, prompting backlash from authorities and officials.

In response, AOC chief executive Matt Carroll demanded that the petition be taken down, labelling it "bullying and harassment" and asserting that it contained defamatory statements.

Carroll claimed that the selection of athletes for the Australian Olympic Team was carried out through a transparent and independent process.

"The AOC is particularly offended by the affront to our Chef de Mission, Anna Meares," Carroll said. "The Australian Team Chef de Mission played no role in the qualification events nor the nomination of athletes to the AOC Selection Committee, of which the Chef and I are members."

Carroll condemned the petition's 'false claims,' which he said were designed to incite public anger against Gunn.

"It's appalling," he added. "No athlete who has represented their country at the Olympic Games should be treated in this way, and we are supporting Dr Gunn and Anna Meares at this time."

He urged the public to be wary of 'misinformation,' stressing the importance of 'understanding the facts' before forming opinions.