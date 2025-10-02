PREDATORS in women’s prisons, Greta’s latest FAILED stunt and the Digital ID threat EXPOSED

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by Women’s Forum Australia CEO Rachel Wong to tackle one of the most shocking stories gripping the nation. A male-born child sex offender, now claiming to be transgender, has been allowed to stay inside a Victorian women’s prison. Rachel brings her expertise to break down the disturbing background of this case and what it means for women’s rights and safety in female-only spaces across Australia.

Also on tonight’s show:

Greta Thunberg’s flotilla fiasco: While Jews around the world marked Yom Kippur, Greta decided it was the perfect moment to stage another attention-seeking stunt at sea.

And much more!

