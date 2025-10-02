PREDATORS in women’s prisons, Greta’s latest FAILED stunt and the Digital ID threat EXPOSED

From women’s safety to digital freedom and why these battles matter more than ever.

Avi Yemini
  October 02, 2025   |   News Analysis

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by Women’s Forum Australia CEO Rachel Wong to tackle one of the most shocking stories gripping the nation. A male-born child sex offender, now claiming to be transgender, has been allowed to stay inside a Victorian women’s prison. Rachel brings her expertise to break down the disturbing background of this case and what it means for women’s rights and safety in female-only spaces across Australia.

Also on tonight’s show:

  • Greta Thunberg’s flotilla fiasco: While Jews around the world marked Yom Kippur, Greta decided it was the perfect moment to stage another attention-seeking stunt at sea.
  • The rise of Digital ID: Britain has just made a huge move towards rolling out a nationwide digital ID system. What does this mean for personal freedom, and why are Australians right to be concerned about what’s coming next for the Commonwealth?
  • The global trend no one asked for: How governments are quietly pushing mass surveillance measures under the guise of “convenience” and what everyday Aussies can do to resist the creep of authoritarian control.

And much more!

