The problems with the prosecution of Tamara Lich | Sheila Gunn Reid with Ezra Levant
Sheila Gunn Reid details some of the problems with the prosecution during Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's bail hearing.
As one of the organizers involved in February's Freedom Convoy protest, Tamara Lich has been embroiled in a legal battle with the government since she was first arrested for her role in the protest this past winter.
After spending time behind bars, Lich was eventually given bail and returned to her home province of Alberta. Lich returned to Ontario to attend an event hosted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, whose lawyers are representing her. While at the event, Lich was photographed with another convoy organizer, Tom Marazzo, allegedly breaching the terms of her previous bail.
Sheila Gunn Reid, who was covering the bail hearing as it happened, joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to explain what was revealed and why Lich will remain behind bars, at least for the next few days.
