The real reason why Pauline Hanson is gaining ground in Victoria

I spent the night at the Rosebud Football and Netball Club, where Pauline Hanson turned up in support of One Nation’s Nepean candidate Darren Hercus … and what I saw felt like more than just another campaign stop.

From the outset, there was a clear sense that this by-election is being viewed as the first real test for One Nation in this state at the by-election for Nepean. That sentiment echoed throughout the room, where party supporters, curious locals, and first-time political participants all mingled in a packed venue that organisers admitted exceeded expectations.

As State organiser Warren Pickering put it, “Look, and we sold all those tickets out in about 11 hours. So that's just phenomenal.” The energy matched that demand: loud, engaged, and at times, unapologetically blunt.

Hercus kept his pitch simple and direct: “Well, if people want change and they want the cost of living to come down, the cost of energy to come down, the fuel crisis resolved, if they want change, vote One Nation.” That message clearly resonated with many in the room, where conversations repeatedly circled back to cost-of-living pressures and frustration with the political status quo.

There was also plenty of humour and banter throughout the night, the kind you only get in a room full of everyday Australians. One attendee summed up their position bluntly: “Why would you go downhill when you can go uphill?”

UNSEEN FOOTAGE: Reporter fails to turn Pauline Hanson against Avi Yemini Wait until you see the dodgy tactics the media used to try and get Pauline Hanson to bad-mouth me, yet they somehow turned their story into a better ad than I could ever make.

The crowd wasn’t made up of polished political insiders. As one person described it, “we're all just... Local, passionate, average, middle class, lower class, whatever people. And we just have to fix it.” That grassroots identity was reinforced repeatedly, with volunteers stressing their unpaid commitment and long hours behind the scenes.

Hanson herself became a focal point, not just for her politics, but her presence. She spent hours speaking with attendees and even stepped behind the bar, pouring beers, including a perfect one for me. It wasn’t lost on the crowd.

When I asked her about that level of engagement, she explained exactly what drives it: “So if people want to meet me and spend time with me, I will give them my time.” She added, “These people come up and all say, you're our last hope. That means so much to me.”

Throughout the night, one thing became clear, whether you agree with them or not, there is a growing belief among supporters that something is shifting.