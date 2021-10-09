The wielding of political power by Google and YouTube

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

YouTube recently announced that it would be expanding its level of censorship— prohibiting ads for, and monetization of, any videos that "contradict well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change."

This comes after YouTube expanded its restrictions on talk of vaccines on its platform, making it against the official YouTube rules to question the safety or efficacy of any vaccines in any videos published to YouTube.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the ever-increasing power and censorship of the Big Tech giants Google and YouTube.

Discussing how they suppress and manipulate content online, Ezra said:

Google and YouTube not only control their own platforms, they control your access to all other platforms. “I’ll Google that” is shorthand for I’ll search for that — most people don’t even think of other search engines. But that in itself is a source of control — what Google puts on its first page of results is often quite political. What it boosts — versus what it suppresses. And even what it simply refuses to show you at all, even if you type it in precisely. And the same goes for its YouTube search. For example, if you simply type the words Rebel News into the YouTube search engine, you get very political results...

