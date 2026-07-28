WATCH: Hitler apologist's unhinged rant at Pauline Hanson & Avi Yemini





I've watched a lot of political backflips in my time. I've never seen one land this cleanly.

Yesterday's so-called freedom fighters are today's woke right crusaders: the same voices, the same audiences, the same certainty, but with every position reversed to mirror the woke left they claim to oppose.

Here's what that looks like in practice.

I was recently sent a video of a prominent cooker demanding I be hauled before a war crimes tribunal over my service in the IDF two decades ago. It's a part of my life I've always spoken about openly and proudly. In her telling, that's effectively a confession, based on a short, out-of-context clip from a debate where I discussed my military service with an Islamic terror supporter. She argues the Australian government's failure to prosecute me is a national scandal.

The woman making the demand goes by Madison King online. Unless you follow these circles, you've probably never heard of her. Her real name is Chrissy Morgan, and until recently she was an endorsed candidate for Gerard Rennick's People First Party in Western Australia.

Not long ago, she sounded very different. She railed against Palestinian flags on Australian streets and condemned the chaos caused by Palestinian marches overseas. Today, she wants Pauline Hanson behind bars, calls her a "racist old b***h", describes One Nation as a party of thugs and paedophiles, and applauds Labor's decision to sanction Israel.

In a video explaining her reversal on Israel, she claimed it all came down to "research". According to King, once you look at both sides, "you get the picture". Then she took it a step further, asking whether we should keep "this narrative about hating Hitler", because once you start researching him, "you start to change your mind".

Read that again.

A woman calling Pauline Hanson a "racist" and demanding I be prosecuted for fighting terrorists suggests people change their minds about Hitler once they "do the research". That is Hitler apologia, in plain English, and it comes from the same crowd that insists its obsession with Israel has nothing to do with Jews.

Which brings me to Gerard Rennick, because none of this happened in a vacuum.

Rennick didn't merely tolerate her. He endorsed her. He put his name behind hers, told voters she had the courage of her convictions, described her as highly intelligent and erudite, said she would make a great politician, and urged Western Australians to support her because she's exactly the kind of person we need in politics.

That's the standard. That's what passes vetting at People First.

And it tells you plenty about the man doing the vetting: a former senator who lost his seat in 2025 and now leads a party without a single representative in either chamber, yet remains political royalty to this crowd. A king of the woke right. Their supposed political saviour. If he's the solution, I'd hate to see the problem.

But here's the detail that exposes the entire game, and the only reason I bothered responding at all.

In the very same breath as demanding my prosecution, King passionately defends Ben Roberts-Smith.

"He's admitted nothing," she says. "The evidence isn't there. The man's been dragged through the courts and had his life destroyed." Then she asks: whose side are you on, Avi Yemini's or Ben Roberts-Smith's?

Mine has always been the same.

Both.

The people I admitted to neutralising while serving in uniform two decades ago were jihadi terrorists. Roberts-Smith fought the same enemy and killed far more of them than I ever did because he was a far better soldier than I was. I've backed him from the beginning, and I haven't moved an inch, just as I've always backed the Israeli veterans who fought, bled and died fighting the very same terrorists.

She can't say that. Neither can anyone else who's made the same ideological journey.

They extend the presumption of innocence to one veteran while demanding a show trial for another. The obvious distinction they make between the two is that one fought for Israel.

The 'freedom' movement these people claimed to lead was never really about truth or courage. It was a vehicle. The moment outrage became more profitable on the other side of the street, they crossed it, and immediately began branding everyone who didn't follow them as racists and war criminals.

This is one video you need to watch to understand the full story.