'They’re not criminals': Thousands of lawful gun owners show up in Quebec City!

Outside the National Assembly of Quebec, owners of legally acquired firearms and their supporters gathered to protest the federal government’s firearm “buyback” program. Participants travelled from across Quebec and other provinces, arguing that the policy unfairly targets licensed gun owners.

One man said he drove to Quebec City “to support the Quebec firearms owners — they’re licensed, they’re legal, they’re not criminals.”

On site, Tracey Wilson, vice-president of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights, criticized Quebec’s cooperation with Ottawa, stating, “Instead of from criminals, they’re going to take the guns of law-abiding Quebecers. Quebecers do not deserve this.”

She added, “If the gun grab starts in Quebec, let’s see it end in Quebec.”

Quelques milliers de chasseurs et de propriétaires légitimes d’armes à feu étaient devant le Parlement de Québec pour s’exprimer contre le programme inutile de rachat d’armes à feu de l’époque Trudeau, qui entrera complètement en vigueur au mois d’octobre. pic.twitter.com/5lbIcHn2d4 — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) March 1, 2026

Another attendee framed the policy as political strategy, saying, “It’s all politics. [Public Safety Minister] Gary Anandasangaree’s been on record saying this is all politics, that it won’t work.”

Jason Warren, Quebec director for the CCFR, argued restrictions focus on “low-hanging fruit” because “it’s easy for politicians to attack gun owners.” He insisted, “We know that we’re not the problem.”

🇨🇦 Thousands of law-abiding gun owners and their supporters rallied in front of the National Assembly in Quebec City to denounce the federal government’s punitive gun regulations. pic.twitter.com/0xdqeIMEiF — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 28, 2026

Media coverage was also criticized. One participant alleged that the “mainstream media… is bought and paid by the government,” claiming that before Canadians receive the news, “it’s washed, it’s rinsed, and it’s spun.”

The CCFR's Wilson added that recent tragedies are used by opponents, arguing, “These tragedies present an opportunity to the anti-gun lobby to put that on the backs of good people.”

Concerns were also raised about the amnesty period ending October 30. Wilson warned the policy risks “criminalizing 2.4 million Canadians,” describing it as “a big show to please the anti-gun lobby.”

Although Quebec’s public safety minister recently stated that “nobody will come and confiscate the firearm,” Warren responded, “It’s a federal law… he cannot say to the people” that enforcement will not occur, noting that if Ottawa sends the RCMP, “he cannot stop that.”