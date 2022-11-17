WATCH: This could be your LAST chance to save Victoria

Kerry Cotterill's appeal in the Supreme Court of Victoria will finally be heard next week.

It's one of the most important fights Rebel News has taken on in Australia.

You will remember her, she was the Melbourne grandmother who was outrageously fined for using her "government-sanctioned" one hour of exercise to protest Premier Dan Andrews' harsh Covid-19 lockdown.

She was masked, and alone, simply holding a sign that read 'TOOT to BOOT' with a caricature of Dan's face while she was walking within the 5km limit of her home.

Kerry wasn't breaking any of the Premier's restrictions but that didn't stop Victorian police officers from slapping her with a fine.

With your help, we helped Kerry take her fight to the state's Supreme Court because we believed it was an important fight against the tyrannical Andrews' Labor government whose unjustified actions impacted so many Victorians and trampled over the hard-fought freedoms which made Australia one of the greatest countries in the world.

And we never gave up

For over a year, Kerry's legal team, led by top criminal lawyer Madeleine Smith and constitutional specialist barrister Kathleen Foley have been preparing for this coming Monday.

Kerry's case has a real prospect of success and certainly is of significant public importance. Ensuring the government can never use another "emergency" to abuse the fundamental right of political communication ... even in protest.

But Kerry needs your help to finally get the job done

Between counsel, court fees and expert witnesses, her first 3-day trial cost over $140,000, which you guys were so generous in helping cover. And now, we have a final bill of $90,000 for everything associated with Kerry's final appeal.

If you're excited about this battle and the chance we have to win finally, please like, comment and, most importantly, share this story far and wide. Remind the world how Dan abused his power this election month.