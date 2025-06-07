Thousands of Irish patriots protest mass migration in Cork

For years, Ireland's peaceful resistance to mass immigration has been revealing. The government's underhanded and sometimes unlawful methods of imposing large-scale migration are shocking, as is the bold opposition against this new colonization.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of concerned Irish flocked Cork, proudly waiving Irish flags in rejection of the status quo. That counters a small counter-protest, where advocates of mass migration carried Palestinian flags.

“You can tell who’s on whose team by what flag they carry,” said Ezra Levant. Cork police were out in force to maintain the peace between both sides.

Similar demonstrations have taken place across Ireland, including a Dublin demonstration five weeks ago that drew more than 50,000 people.

According to the Irish Sun, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Georgia are the top five countries of origin for asylum seekers in Ireland. The country received nearly 18,500 asylum applications last year.

Ireland saw 3,021 international protection applications in the first quarter of this year, a decrease from 5,162 during the same timeframe in the previous year.

Of late, deportation orders have surged under Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan's stricter approach to illegal immigration, nearly tripling in the first quarter, with 1,202 orders issued compared to the same period last year.

Ezra and his videographer, Syd, will cover the Cork rally, interviewing attendees and documenting the event. They will share updates on X and produce a mini-documentary.

20,000? 30,000? I can’t tell how many Irish are marching against mass immigration, from the middle of the crowd. pic.twitter.com/kqO5PfSGwm — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 7, 2025

Huge, huge pro-Irish March against mass immigration, right now in Cork. pic.twitter.com/8cete3Bc8y — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 7, 2025

In Cork Ireland with @ezralevant for the "Grand Parade" migrant protest, things are about to get going! pic.twitter.com/D8TkN5JmNO — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) June 7, 2025