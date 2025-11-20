Thousands of refugees allowed into Canada through online app

The president of the Customs and Immigration Union, which represents workers at the Canada Border Services Agency, revealed a starting fact during a parliamentary committee hearing: refugees can enter Canada after filing an online application through their smartphone, all without ever seeing an immigration official in person.

“The one-touch system, they're given instructions on how to use that,” explained Mark Weber. “That connects directly with (Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada), and (the asylum seeker is) given that documentation to complete on their own once they're in the country.”

These online forms rely on “self-declaration on the claimants' part,” he said, suggesting CBSA staffers consider it a “terrible thing” that asylum seekers do not personally interact with border officials.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey were stunned that such a system exist, given its ripe for abuse.

“I was shocked,” said Tamara when she heard the admission from the CBSA union boss. “We know that refugee claimants have skyrocketed in recent years, and sadly many of them are fraudulent because Canada doesn't really have any safeguards in place to prevent that from happening.”

Drea said she “had no clue” refugee applications could be filed through such a risky system. “How does it get to that point? That should not even be possible for us to do, that should be illegal for us to do,” she said, slamming the online portal.

“There should be some very minimum, basic checks and balances that are required before you come into this country,” Drea continued, wondering, “who the heck has come into this country?”