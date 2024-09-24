Thousands of Temporary Resident Permits issued without proper police checks

Between 2019 and April 2024, over 37,000 Temporary Resident Permits (TRPs) were issued by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). However, the Trudeau government says it doesn't track how many criminals are given TRPs to enter Canada.

CPC's Larry Brock goes scorched earth on CBSA and CSIS officials at the Public Safety Committee today who have said there were no systemic failures which allowed an ISIS terrorist to become a Canadian citizen after he claimed asylum here.



(Liberal midwit Mark Gerretsen hated… pic.twitter.com/ZBqiI3zvQl — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 28, 2024

The data was disclosed in response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Rob Moore (Fundy Royal). The government's reply, delivered by Liberal Paul Chiang, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, exposed troubling issues related to the issuance of TRPs, including a failure to systematically track whether applicants submitted police certificates or passed criminal background checks.

This is wild. We are not in good hands. Listen to the silence when CPC's Frank Caputo asks CBSA and CSIS officials if they did anything wrong in letting an ISIS terrorist come to Canada and gain citizenship. pic.twitter.com/NZQudZCBkJ — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 28, 2024

The data disclosed by the government shows that over 6,900 TRPs were issued in 2019, and while the issuance slowed during the pandemic in 2020, by 2022 the number of permits surged, with more than 13,000 being granted. These permits were issued across various categories—whether the applicants were abroad, at points of entry, or already within Canada.

NOT IN GOOD HANDS: A terrorist who came here on a student visa (which required no security clearance) was caught after American intelligence foiled a plot to kill Jews in NY.



Liberal Immigration Minister Mark Miller admits he has made no changes to the policy which allowed this… pic.twitter.com/vVdcWyU70J — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 20, 2024

According to the reply, the IRCC does not systematically track how many TRP applicants were required to submit police certificates or undergo criminal background checks. Even in cases where police certificates were submitted, there was no clear indication of how many applicants had criminal histories serious enough to deny their entry into Canada.

CPC's Glen Motz asks CBSA and CSIS officials how an ISIS terrorist came to Canada, got permanent residency. then citizenship and was now just arrested plotting to kill Toronto Jews.



Ahmed Mostafa Eldidi was refused a visa in 2017 as a non-legitimate visitor. Yet by 2018, he was… pic.twitter.com/84QUz9GGpK — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 28, 2024

In terms of geographical distribution, countries like Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Mexico were among the top recipients of TRPs. However, there is no clear breakdown of how many individuals from these regions were granted permits without undergoing proper security checks.