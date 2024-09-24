Thousands of Temporary Resident Permits issued without proper police checks

Questions continue to rise about the Trudeau government's vetting of migrants.

Between 2019 and April 2024, over 37,000 Temporary Resident Permits (TRPs) were issued by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). However, the Trudeau government says it doesn't track how many criminals are given TRPs to enter Canada.

The data was disclosed in response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Rob Moore (Fundy Royal). The government's reply, delivered by Liberal Paul Chiang, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, exposed troubling issues related to the issuance of TRPs, including a failure to systematically track whether applicants submitted police certificates or passed criminal background checks.

The data disclosed by the government shows that over 6,900 TRPs were issued in 2019, and while the issuance slowed during the pandemic in 2020, by 2022 the number of permits surged, with more than 13,000 being granted. These permits were issued across various categories—whether the applicants were abroad, at points of entry, or already within Canada.

According to the reply, the IRCC does not systematically track how many TRP applicants were required to submit police certificates or undergo criminal background checks.  Even in cases where police certificates were submitted, there was no clear indication of how many applicants had criminal histories serious enough to deny their entry into Canada.

In terms of geographical distribution, countries like Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Mexico were among the top recipients of TRPs. However, there is no clear breakdown of how many individuals from these regions were granted permits without undergoing proper security checks.

