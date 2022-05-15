FULL VIDEO: Thousands rally to 'vote majors out' a week before the election

REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland. SHOP NOW E-transfer (Canada):

Thousands took to Melbourne's streets on Saturday, urging Victorians to vote out the major parties by putting them last in next week's election.

"This is a referendum on freedom", Australian Federation Party candidate Chris Neil told Rebel News.

Mr Neil is running for the seat of McEwen after losing his cardiologist job in a public hospital for his position on the vaccine mandates.

Reignite Democracy founder Monica Smit predicts a celebration next week with "a shift" in the balance of power.

In a show of unity, the event hosted speakers and attendees from all the freedom parties and independents running on that shared platform.