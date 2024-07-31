Three days, four antisemitic arsons in Toronto

By Sheila Gunn Reid Help Jasper! A massive wildfire has struck the town of Jasper, Alberta. Rebel News's Sheila Gunn Reid is on the scene, and Rebel News is crowdfunding for emergency disaster relief efforts. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

On Monday, a Jewish school bus was torched in north Toronto. On Tuesday, a Jewish school a few miles away was torched, its plate glass windows smashed. And early this morning, two more synagogues in the area had lawn signs out front torched.

That’s four arsons against Jewish targets in three days.

I’m pretty sure we know who’s doing these antisemitic crimes. Because during the day, we see hundreds, sometimes thousands, of pro-Hamas, antisemitic extremists marching through the streets — not just in Toronto, but across the country.

They call for violence against Jews (that’s what “globalize the intifada means”). They break laws in plain sight, including uttering threats, assault, trespass and mischief. It’s really not that hard to extrapolate that it’s the same antisemitic thugs at night committing these arsons.

And one day, somebody’s going to get killed. This will not stop on its own. It has to be smashed by police.

But even that won’t work.

If you look overseas, to places like the UK and France, you can see what decades of mass, unvetted immigration has done: it’s created permanent no-go zones where violent, unassimilated mobs rule the streets.

If Canada doesn’t shut off mass immigration now, the beautiful, peaceful, harmonious land that we grew up in will be gone.

They say the first law of holes is, if you’re in one, stop digging. We have to shut off mass immigration. We have to vet new immigrants to ensure they aren’t bringing their violence with them. And we have to deport from Canada non-citizens who commit crimes or participate in pro-terrorist hate marches.

Any non-citizen who is here on a student visa or a work visa, but who abuses our hospitality by going to a pro-Hamas hate march, should have their visa revoked and be deported. If they’re our guest, but they bring hate and violence, get out.

Right now, Trudeau is bringing in thousands of migrants from Gaza, literally the most dangerous, most pro-terrorist and most antisemitic place in the world. What the hell is he doing? We’ve got to stop him.

There are moderate Muslims in the world, thank God. There are peaceful, tolerant countries like the United Arab Emirates — a Muslim country that has no time for terrorism or antisemitism.

Why can’t we be more like that, instead of like Gaza? Why aren’t we screening out the worst people in the world?