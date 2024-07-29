EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jewish school bus torched in Toronto

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

I heard on the radio that a school bus “caught fire” at around 5 a.m. this morning in Toronto.

Do school buses do that a lot? Just catch fire, for no reason?

That’s what the media said. CTV and City News both ran the story as some sort of freak of nature. They said the school bus was parked near a No Frills grocery store at Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street.

Hang on. I know that grocery store — it’s right next to a Jewish synagogue. Was the media somehow covering up the true nature of this fire?

So I went there to see for myself.

Why would CTV and City News omit the fact that these were school buses for Jewish schools, marked as such, and parked near a synagogue? How on earth do you leave that part out of your report?

When I arrived, a policewoman was investigating. Why didn’t the media say that part?

I also bumped into the owner of the bus and spoke with him. It’s obviously an antisemitic arson.

But everyone official is in on this conspiracy of silence. The media; the police; prosecutors; politicians. (The local MP is the atrocious Ya’ara Saks, a Jewish MP who actually met and held hands with the terrorist leader, Mahmoud Abbas.)

There has been an antisemitic crime wave in Canada over the past nine months, and every authority is trying to cover it up, and it’s obvious why: this crime wave is directly correlated to mass immigration Canada has allowed from countries where hating Jews is second nature.

I promise you one thing: while the regime media covers up the facts, Rebel News will continue to tell you the other side of the story.