To march or not to march? Aussies split over August 31 rally

While authorities say rallies have no place in 'Modern Australia,' others fear fringe takeover.

Aussies are divided on whether to attend a large-scale 'March for Australia' rally at the end of the month.

Supporters of a nationwide 'March for Australia' rally are being urged to reconsider attending, as woke politicians warn the movement has no place in 'Modern Australia.'

However, conservative commentators online are split on whether proud Australians should participate in the rally, with some maintaining that the broader agenda is more important than fringe groups which threaten to hijack the event.

The protests are planned for August 31 across Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Perth and Adelaide. The organisers describe themselves as a "grassroots coalition of nationalists, patriots and everyday Australians" seeking to gather like-minded people to call for an end to mass immigration.

"For years, Australia's unity and shared values have been eroded by policies and movements that divide us," the March for Australia website states.

"Our streets have seen growing displays of anti-Australian hatred, foreign conflicts and disintegrating trust, whilst mass migration has torn at the bonds that held our communities together.

"Endless migration, weak leadership, and political cowardice have brought us here, and it's time to put a stop to it."

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Anne Aly, who migrated from Egypt at the age of two, told Australian media that the protest would not intimidate Australia’s multicultural communities.

"Multiculturalism is an integral and valued part of our national identity," Aly said. "We stand with all Australians, no matter where they were born, against those who seek to divide us and who seek to intimidate migrant communities. We will not be intimidated. This brand of far-right activism grounded in racism and ethnocentrism has no place in modern Australia."

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke labelled the rally as un-Australian.

"There is no place in our country for people who seek to divide and undermine our social cohesion," he said. "We stand with modern Australia against these rallies. Nothing could be less Australian."

Locations for the protests are yet to be confirmed, with police in NSW, Queensland, Victoria, WA, and ACT noting they have been liaising with organisers to ensure the marches remain peaceful.

The group has rejected ties to neo-Nazis or other extremist organisations, stating: "We are not associated with their organisation. Additional claims that we are associated with Israeli, Jewish, or Palestinian movements or organisations are also unfounded and untrue."

This rally follows a large anti-Israel protest on August 3 that brought Sydney CBD to a standstill.

