To march or not to march? Aussies split over August 31 rally

Supporters of a nationwide 'March for Australia' rally are being urged to reconsider attending, as woke politicians warn the movement has no place in 'Modern Australia.'

However, conservative commentators online are split on whether proud Australians should participate in the rally, with some maintaining that the broader agenda is more important than fringe groups which threaten to hijack the event.

The protests are planned for August 31 across Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Perth and Adelaide. The organisers describe themselves as a "grassroots coalition of nationalists, patriots and everyday Australians" seeking to gather like-minded people to call for an end to mass immigration.

"For years, Australia's unity and shared values have been eroded by policies and movements that divide us," the March for Australia website states.

My reply to ‘Big Choccy’, real Australians aren’t going to give up their country because they’re afraid of being called ‘racist’.



Big Choccy calls himself controversial, but the moment Australians prepare to stand up on August 31, he slaps them with the same labels the media and… pic.twitter.com/S69L4YjZ2a — auspill (@aus_pill) August 18, 2025

"Our streets have seen growing displays of anti-Australian hatred, foreign conflicts and disintegrating trust, whilst mass migration has torn at the bonds that held our communities together.

"Endless migration, weak leadership, and political cowardice have brought us here, and it's time to put a stop to it."

Aussies are feeling like strangers in their own country.

On Aug 31st the Silent Majority needs to stand together. ✊🇦🇺



Take a friend, take a flag, and let’s show the media the truth. #TakeBackAustralia #MarchForAustralia pic.twitter.com/Kmc7Q323Ys — Dave Right Now (@DaveRightNow_) August 18, 2025

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Anne Aly, who migrated from Egypt at the age of two, told Australian media that the protest would not intimidate Australia’s multicultural communities.

The only organisers we know of for 31st August events are friends with the guy in the bottom video!

He will be there! You could be walking next to him.

If you’re fine with that, you’ve turned into an extremists and we’re no longer on the same page.

If you’re not fine with that,… https://t.co/azE5gocZsN — Reignite Democracy (@reignitedem) August 18, 2025

"Multiculturalism is an integral and valued part of our national identity," Aly said. "We stand with all Australians, no matter where they were born, against those who seek to divide us and who seek to intimidate migrant communities. We will not be intimidated. This brand of far-right activism grounded in racism and ethnocentrism has no place in modern Australia."

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke labelled the rally as un-Australian.

As a proud Australian I’m looking forward to marching at the end of the month with other fellow Australians! 🇦🇺 🇦🇺 🇦🇺! See you there. pic.twitter.com/OD6C02R2cy — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) August 10, 2025

"There is no place in our country for people who seek to divide and undermine our social cohesion," he said. "We stand with modern Australia against these rallies. Nothing could be less Australian."

Locations for the protests are yet to be confirmed, with police in NSW, Queensland, Victoria, WA, and ACT noting they have been liaising with organisers to ensure the marches remain peaceful.

The group has rejected ties to neo-Nazis or other extremist organisations, stating: "We are not associated with their organisation. Additional claims that we are associated with Israeli, Jewish, or Palestinian movements or organisations are also unfounded and untrue."

“Extremism Is Extremism — And I’ll Call It Out Every Time”.



Want to support me? Links in bio to my Patreon program and merch. pic.twitter.com/hlzHC8vopY — 2 Worlds Collide Podcast (@2worldsPodcast) August 18, 2025

This rally follows a large anti-Israel protest on August 3 that brought Sydney CBD to a standstill.