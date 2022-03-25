Today’s lesson, kids: 'Crusaders' bad; 'crusading' good. Huh?

Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

A sports team undergoing a nickname change in the name of political correctness is about as newsworthy these days as reporting that there is salt water in the Atlantic Ocean.

In that regard, the NBA’s Washington Bullets were early adopters. Way back in 1997 — when the world was less woke and more normal — the Bullets changed their nickname to Wizards. Then-owner Abe Pollin deemed that "Bullets" was inappropriate for a city that suffered from so much illegal gun violence. Hey, way to go, Abe. Thumb your nose at the Second Amendment, rebrand the team as “Wizards”, and sit back watch the gun crime rate in D.C. plummet! Not. Well, at least that new nickname likely trended well with the Harry Potter community…

Wimpified Wizards aside, more recently, any sports team nickname that’s linked to natives is now pretty much radioactive – not with the majority of natives, mind you, but with the Social Justice Weirdo set. And so it is Eskimos, Indians and Redskins are deader than disco as the cancel culture mob now focuses its manufactured outrage toward the Blackhawks, Braves and Chiefs.

But here’s a sports team nickname change that is truly baffling. The Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis, N.B., recently changed its name from “Crusaders” to “Blue Knights”.

What in blue hell?

The school is so proud of the switcheroo that it actually sent out a press release.

Here’s what principal JoEllen Jensen states:

We are inclusive of all religions and cultures, we are proud of our diversities, and we want to move into the future with a mascot that embodies those values. Knickie the Blue Night represents loyalty, courage and strength – qualities they see reflected in their students.

You know, if you’re a principal, methinks you should really be concerned about grammar because that sentence made no sense.

Who is “they”? And not to be a nitpicker, but “Knight” is spelt with a “K” to differentiate it from that period of darkness we endure daily. And since when did “diversity” become “diversities” plural? And finally, Knickie the Knight? Knickie? Really? Sir Lancelot is surely rolling in his grave right now…

I reached out the author of the press release, Jessica Hanlon, the communications director of the Anglophone South School District. I sent along some questions about the rebranding. Just one hitch: this is yet communications director who simply does not communicate if the questions are a little, you know, insensitive…

So, are we to assume that perhaps a Muslim student or parent was upset over the Crusaders moniker? Or perhaps more accurately, some atheist progressives were upset on the behalf of Muslim students and parents — Muslims who likely don’t give a rodent’s rectum about the Crusaders nickname this being 21st century Canada after all.

But let’s just say that Crusaders is triggering. Let’s just say Blue Knights is more inclusive. Here’s what makes absolutely no sense with this rebranding compared to the rebranding of so many other sports teams: the slogan for the new and improved Blue Knights is — and I’m not kidding here, folks — “Crusading for Good.”

Huh?

You know, I think there’s a mighty fine line separating “Crusaders” and “crusading.” One word is a noun, the other is a verb. So, if the idea of the rebranding exercise is to play down all that “crusader-y” stuff, then why keep a form of that word as part of the slogan?

Weird…

In any event, let’s move on from English to History.

Today’s lesson: by the time of the calling of the First Crusade in 1095, Muslim armies had conquered two-thirds of the Christian world, including once Christian North Africa, Sicily, most of Spain and other areas. The Crusades, it can be argued, were a defensive response to Islamic invasion. I doubt they teach this sort of stuff at Kennebecasis Valley High…



In any event, today’s marketing lesson courtesy of the Anglophone South School District is this: crusaders bad; crusading good. Capeesh?

Bottom line: why is it that so many of the people who are involved in the public education system are amongst the most idiotic individuals on the planet? Time for these cowardly woke folk to go back to school.