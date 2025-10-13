Tommy Robinson’s bogus “Terrorism Act” trial is today (Follow my updates!)

I'm standing outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, where Tommy Robinson's trial is about to begin.

Tommy is being prosecuted under the UK's Terrorism Act — a law written to target actual terrorists, not regular Brits with prickly opinions about the government.

If you read the BBC or The Guardian, you'd think Tommy was some sort of criminal mastermind. The truth is, he's on trial for refusing to hand over the password to his cell phone to the police. Normally, you would need a warrant to do that. That's why they used the Terrorism Act.

This law was meant for ticking time-bomb scenarios — when police are interrogating an actual terrorist who might know about an imminent attack.

It gives them extreme powers: they can arrest people without a warrant and even strip them of the right to remain silent. It's one of the most draconian laws on the books — and Keir Starmer's government has twisted it to punish Tommy simply because he's critical of their failures.

The UK government is trying to break him for daring to challenge the establishment. This is their vengeance for his massive freedom rally last month.

If this can happen to Tommy, it can happen to anyone who questions the regime.

The courthouse is crawling with legacy media journalists. They smell blood and are ready to spin this story to frame Tommy. That's why I came all the way from Canada. I want to make sure the truth gets out.

