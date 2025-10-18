🔴 Tommy Robinson’s explosive first speech in Israel — LIVE with Avi Yemini

Rebel News is live on the ground in Tel Aviv as UK freedom fighter Tommy Robinson takes the stage for his first-ever public event in Israel. Hosted by the Tel Aviv International Salon and attended by hundreds of Israelis, the event marks a historic moment in Robinson’s career — and Avi Yemini is there to bring you every moment, live and unfiltered.

From the packed Hangar 11 at Tel Aviv Port, Avi will give you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look — from the press conference and VIP arrivals to the reactions of everyday Israelis who came to hear what Tommy has to say.

Robinson’s visit comes after an official invitation from Israel’s Minister for Diaspora Affairs and the Fight Against Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, and Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana. His talk — moderated by the Tel Aviv International Salon — delves into Zionism, his evolution from street activist to one of Britain’s most recognisable free speech advocates and his vision for the future of the West.