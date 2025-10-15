WATCH: Tommy Robinson shocked by Israel’s HIDDEN migrant crisis

I’ve been reporting from southern Tel Aviv following Tommy Robinson to see what he’s been up to since arriving on an official Knesset invitation.

What he found tonight was something he didn’t quite expect ... a migrant crisis that mirrors the UK’s in more ways than one.

Tommy was genuinely shocked. “I’m surprised to come to Israel and see the same level of immigration here from Sudan and Eritrea,” he said as we spoke to locals and migrants in the neighbourhood. Many of the people he approached had been in Israel illegally for 15 or even 17 years, and yet, every single one of them told us how grateful they were to be here.

One Sudanese man told Tommy, “Thank God for how I’m being treated here.” Another migrant, from Nigeria, said Israel was “a good country” where people were “so respectful.” When Tommy asked whether they’d faced discrimination, they said no, a direct contradiction to what we’re told in the West about Israel being an “apartheid state.”

But while the migrants we met praised Israel, Jewish residents told Tommy a different story. They said they feel like they’re “losing their culture and identity.” For Jewish locals, it feels just like Britain; the same sense of displacement, the same frustration that the government has failed to get illegal migration under control.

Tommy pointed out that, “The government have tried to deal with illegal migration, but the courts and the judiciary have stopped it.” It’s the same story he’s seen play out in the UK, and now even here, in Israel.