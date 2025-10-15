WATCH: Tommy Robinson shocked by Israel’s HIDDEN migrant crisis

Israel faces the same immigration challenges we’ve seen in the UK and the West — and the same political paralysis behind it.

Avi Yemini
  |   October 15, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

I’ve been reporting from southern Tel Aviv following Tommy Robinson to see what he’s been up to since arriving on an official Knesset invitation.

What he found tonight was something he didn’t quite expect ... a migrant crisis that mirrors the UK’s in more ways than one.

Tommy was genuinely shocked. “I’m surprised to come to Israel and see the same level of immigration here from Sudan and Eritrea,” he said as we spoke to locals and migrants in the neighbourhood. Many of the people he approached had been in Israel illegally for 15 or even 17 years, and yet, every single one of them told us how grateful they were to be here.

One Sudanese man told Tommy, “Thank God for how I’m being treated here.” Another migrant, from Nigeria, said Israel was “a good country” where people were “so respectful.” When Tommy asked whether they’d faced discrimination, they said no, a direct contradiction to what we’re told in the West about Israel being an “apartheid state.”

But while the migrants we met praised Israel, Jewish residents told Tommy a different story. They said they feel like they’re “losing their culture and identity.” For Jewish locals, it feels just like Britain; the same sense of displacement, the same frustration that the government has failed to get illegal migration under control.

Tommy pointed out that, “The government have tried to deal with illegal migration, but the courts and the judiciary have stopped it.” It’s the same story he’s seen play out in the UK, and now even here, in Israel.

Support our coverage of Tommy's Israel visit!

Latest News

In the wake of the horrific shooting at a synagogue in Manchester, Tommy Robinson — the leading voice in the UK against Islamic fundamentalism — was officially invited to Israel by its Minister for Diaspora Affairs.

Your donation helps Rebel News cover Tommy’s historic visit — a story the mainstream media won’t touch. It’s a moment that celebrates courage, truth, and standing up against antisemitism.

Flights, equipment, and logistics cost tens of thousands of dollars — but your support makes this reporting possible. With your help, Avi Yemini (and his cameraman, producer Benji) can continue showing the world what’s really happening on the ground.

Your contribution funds independent journalism — not government propaganda. We have never taken a cent from any government. Every report, every video, every trip is powered by viewers like you.

Chip in now to help fund Avi and Benji’s coverage of Tommy’s “friend of the state” visit — and make this moment in history possible.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

