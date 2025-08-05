CLIP: Tommy Robinson speaks on facing new legal attacks over social media posts

Law enforcement is now investigating Tommy over 'mean tweets' posted to social media following his viral act of self-defence last week.

In an exclusive interview with Rebel News on Tuesday, Tommy Robinson explained how British authorities are now targeting him over social media posts after he appears to have been vindicated in an act of self-defence last week.

After being arrested and questioned by police, the British journalist and activist said that one of the social media posts in question was simply a Daily Mail article being re-shared on his X account.

Another post on Tommy's account reportedly pointed out that none of the students' first language at a British school was English. The post then sarcastically stated, "we are supposed to celebrate this diversity."

"The recognized media, as in the government-recognized media, are exempt from this law, but now they're using the law ... and then you're arrested," Tommy stated.

Tommy is now facing up against three new investigations over social media posts like these published on his X account dating back to 2024.

