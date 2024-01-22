'Too early to fully evaluate' winter reliability of electric vehicles: report

Despite six years and $76.1 million in funding, a Department of Natural Resources report says it is “too early to fully evaluate” how reliable electric vehicles are in Canadian winters.

Analysts also warned of the possibility of “negative unintended consequences” of the Trudeau Liberals EV mandate, reports Blacklock's Reporter. Automakers and consumers face a phasing out of combustion engine cars, trucks and SUVs according to a plan laid out by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.

A change in regulations to prevent pedestrians and cyclists from meeting the business end of an electric car or hybrid will mandate the installation of noisemakers to mimic combustion engines on all new EVs.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/XTxyKuUy4B pic.twitter.com/cixQAn8Xz5 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 14, 2022

“Although zero emission vehicle technologies and solutions are commercially available there are technical and non-technical barriers and gaps, e.g. cold weather-related charging efficiency,” reads the report, Evaluation Of The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program, shared by Blacklock's.

“This program fills a unique niche by addressing specific Canadian requirements such as demonstrating technologies and solutions tailored for cold climates,” it continued.

Electric vehicle subsidies will cost up to $50 billion, budget office report finds



While Cabinet estimated the costs of subsidies for four EV manufacturing plants at $37.3 billion, analysts said the real numbers are much higher.https://t.co/zM6Rv2V282 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 20, 2023

With temperatures plunging across large parts of Canada and the U.S. recently, EV owners have been suffering from decreased battery life and long wait times at charging stations.

The government is well aware of the challenges cold weather poses to batteries, according to a 2019 report shared by Blacklock's.

“The issue of reduced battery capacity at low temperatures is well known,” said the 2019 report. “To make this problem worse, unlike lead-acid, lithium-ion batteries have problems charging below zero degrees Celsius.”

WEF speaker condemns use of slave labour in electric car supply chain



Veronica Nilsson, a Trade Union Official with the OECD, speaks to the horrid realities of the renewable energy sector at the World Economic Forum (WEF).https://t.co/8ZF36iKQSv — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 22, 2024

One study, as reported by CBC, detailed how EVs can lose 30% of their range when temperatures are below freezing, with one EV owner telling the outlet his car loses 50% of its range on very cold days.

Under the Trudeau Liberals' Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, 100% of vehicles sold by 2035 must meet zero-emission requirements.