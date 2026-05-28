Toronto is OUT OF CONTROL: City Hall 'acknowledges' drug crisis, blames colonialism

Toronto, Canada’s largest city, used to be a global hub of culture, business and innovation with a vibrant arts and food scene but now it’s rotting from within.

It’s iconic skyline still looks impressive from a distance, but get closer and you’ll find a city being destroyed by failed leadership, open drug use, exploding crime and politicians who care more about identity politics and virtue signalling than fixing the streets.

Now plagued by a drug crisis that’s spiralling completely out of control, it has become commonplace to see people openly smoking fentanyl and shooting up on the TTC — making daily commutes and your kids’ ride home from school increasingly unsafe.

Things have gotten so bad that the city has formally acknowledged the crisis in an official report.

Similar to those performative land acknowledgements you’re forced to sit through, Toronto City Hall recently added two more: one for African ancestors and another titled, “Drug Toxicity Crisis Acknowledgement.”

Land acknowledgment and reminder of slavery on Remembrance Day in ⁦@cityoftoronto⁩ pic.twitter.com/eI3Ps34o1R — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) November 11, 2025

The acknowledgement comes straight from Toronot’s 2023 Mental Health Strategy. They admit the “tragic losses,” which is fine, but then it’s blamed on systemic discrimination, stigma, racism, sexism and colonialism?

That’s right — not the flood of fentanyl on the streets; not the open-air dealing, or the failed “harm reduction” experiments handing out pipes and needles while bodies pile up.

Not the decriminalization policies that turned neighbourhoods into zombie zones.

Not the pharmaceutical companies and doctors who spent years pushing opioids as safe, low-risk pain treatment while downplaying just how highly addictive and dangerous they truly are.

Instead, the taxpayers, the workers, the parents, get gaslit and shamed for “upholding the system.”

This is excuse-making, while Toronto dies. And who’s in charge while this happens?

Mayor Olivia Chow, who received a 6.8% raise in 2025, pushing her salary over $240,000 a year… plus benefits.

Board of Health Chair and City Councillor Chris Moise similarly pulls in nearly $212,000 in total yearly compensation, with sky-high expenses.

These politicians like to obsess over identity politics and more acknowledgements, while law-abiding Torontonians pay the price.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may talk tough about the drug crisis, but the disorder on the streets tell a different story.

Both levels of government have failed the people, and Daniel Tate from IntegrityTO shares the acknowledgement these out of touch politicians will never read.

“I’d like to start my deputation in a good way,” he begins, “by acknowledging the people who fund this municipal enterprise — the Toronto taxpayer.”

We acknowledge that while taxpayers and property owners have endured an almost 20% [tax] increase in the last three years, only a small and insulated group decides how much of their income is expropriated to sustain a burgeoning municipal bureaucracy that continues to grow regardless of outcomes and results. We pay respect to those taxpayers because without them, this institution could not indulge in ideological excesses like renaming streets and public squares, painting roads with inferior and environmentally damaging red paint, nor fund harm reduction programs that result in a steady stream of drug paraphernalia littering our streets, sidewalks, parks and playgrounds.

Toronto citizen recites Taxpayer Land Acknowledgment at City Hall 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eKDHBVt5Dq — IntegrityTO (@integrity_to) January 21, 2026

This acknowledgement, the endless reports, and the polished political jargon pouring out of City Hall amount to little more than damage control for failed policies.

Instead of confronting the chaos on Toronto’s streets, politicians hide behind buzzwords, blame colonialism and “systemic factors,” and dismiss anyone demanding public safety as intolerant or cruel.

Meanwhile, ordinary people are left to deal with the consequences: unsafe transit, shuttered businesses, rising crime, and neighbourhoods that no longer feel livable. Toronto wasn’t destroyed overnight but rather slowly hollowed out by leaders more focused on optics, ideology, and performative politics than basic governance.

And until those in power start prioritizing order, accountability, and public safety over activist talking points and symbolic gestures, the city’s decline will only continue.