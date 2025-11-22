Toronto Maple Leafs hold annual 'Pride Celebration Game' versus St. Louis Blues

Did you catch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues game last Tuesday? The uber-woke organization known as Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, aka the employer of John Tory’s mistress, just cannot resist virtue signalling.

And so it was that Tuesday’s match was called the Pride Game. Granted, there’s not much to be proud of this season for either the Leafs or the Blues. Both teams stink.

Rather, fans were ordered by MLSE to be proud of the LGBTQ2SRBCLCBO+ community. But why? What does rainbow propaganda have to do with professional hockey? We remember the good ol’ days when sports organizations were focused on the product on the ice, on the field, or on the diamond, the end goal being a championship.

But now the bailiwick of corporatist sports owners is to be social justice warriors, drunk on the unholy trinity that is DEI. We do not exaggerate. If you weren’t able to make it down to Scotiabank Arena to take in the Pride Game, no worries. There’s plenty of wokeness to come this season.

On January 10, 2026, it’s the Indigenous Celebration Game. On February 28, it’s the Black Excellence Game. And on March 7, it’s the Women’s Celebration Game. I know what you’re thinking: what’s a woman? Hey, you expect us to define this when not even Supreme Court Justices can?

We also know what else you’re likely thinking: what about a Latino Celebration Game? When’s the Asian Excellence Game going to take place? And how did we ever manage to exclude the Punjabi community from all this diversity on ice?

But seriously, what are the rules when it comes to which groups get recognized and which groups do not? Picking and choosing sure doesn’t sound very “inclusive” to us.

Oh, and another thing: Pride Day/Pride Week/Pride Month are all celebrated in June. Wouldn’t that be the obvious month for the Leafs to play the Pride Game? Well, of course it would be. Just one hitch: only two NHL teams play hockey in June. Those would be the Stanley Cup Finalists. The Leafs do not play hockey in the month of June.

Indeed, the last time the Leafs won Lord Stanley’s Cup was… well, let’s put it this way: Lester Pearson was Prime Minister.

So, the only bright side in this woeful wokeness is that at least the Leafs are being honest with their fan base. They are clearly sending a message that this team will not be playing for the Stanley Cup next June, (again), keeping their 58-year streak of ineptitude unblemished.

That’s why the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate Pride in November. Bottom line: Sorry, Hogtown hockey fans. When it comes to the Diversity Sweepstakes, the Leafs are bona fide champions. Alas, when it comes to the club’s on-ice performance going back to 1967? Not so much…